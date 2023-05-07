Analysts Set Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Target Price at $70.56

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.56.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTDR. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $97,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,362,494.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $97,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,362,494.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,598.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,035. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Matador Resources Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 3.54. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. The firm had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

See Also

