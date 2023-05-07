Analysts Set Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Price Target at $171.09

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.70.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PWR opened at $171.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.40. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $106.33 and a 12-month high of $171.94.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Further Reading

