Analysts Set Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Price Target at $171.09

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.70.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.
In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of PWR opened at $171.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.40. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $106.33 and a 12-month high of $171.94.
Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.64%.
Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.
