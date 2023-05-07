Analyzing Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) and LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO)

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) and Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.0% of LiveOne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Noble Roman’s shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of LiveOne shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Noble Roman’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiveOne and Noble Roman’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveOne $97.50 million 1.37 -$43.91 million ($0.17) -9.00 Noble Roman’s $14.45 million 0.54 -$1.06 million ($0.10) -3.50

Profitability

Noble Roman’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveOne. LiveOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Noble Roman’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares LiveOne and Noble Roman’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveOne -14.45% N/A -19.99% Noble Roman’s -13.56% -82.14% -10.92%

Volatility & Risk

LiveOne has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noble Roman’s has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LiveOne and Noble Roman’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveOne 0 0 3 0 3.00 Noble Roman’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

LiveOne presently has a consensus price target of $3.10, indicating a potential upside of 102.61%. Given LiveOne’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe LiveOne is more favorable than Noble Roman’s.

Summary

LiveOne beats Noble Roman’s on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users, provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis, and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. It also offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was founded on December 28, 2009 by Robert Scott Ellin and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

About Noble Roman’s

Noble Roman’s, Inc. engages in the business of selling and providing services franchises and licenses and operating company-owned stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

