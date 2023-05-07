Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.85.

ANGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angi

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares during the last quarter. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Stock Up 2.5 %

ANGI stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Angi has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.66.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $441.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.20 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Angi will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Angi



Angi, Inc engages in the provision of a digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the following segments: Ads and Leads, Services, Roofing, and International. The Ads and Leads segment provides service professionals the capability to engage with potential customers, including quote and invoicing services, and provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals nationwide for home repair, maintenance and improvement projects.

Further Reading

