Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 1.6 %

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $64.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.611 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,088,566 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $665,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,780 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,648,869 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $643,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,516 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $444,214,000 after buying an additional 252,914 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,680,188 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $301,678,000 after buying an additional 418,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $222,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Featured Stories

