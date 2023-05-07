Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.70.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 1.6 %
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $64.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $67.09.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.611 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.61%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,088,566 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $665,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,780 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,648,869 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $643,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,516 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $444,214,000 after buying an additional 252,914 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,680,188 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $301,678,000 after buying an additional 418,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $222,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
