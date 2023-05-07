Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,394 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279,874 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,487,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,387,000 after acquiring an additional 49,442 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,435,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,467,000 after acquiring an additional 194,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NLY stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.36. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.51.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $818.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is -115.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Argus lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.28.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

