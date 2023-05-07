ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.39-$8.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.24 billion-$2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion. ANSYS also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.39-8.91 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $311.92.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $301.68. 714,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,944. The business’s fifty day moving average is $313.97 and its 200 day moving average is $271.08. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $333.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total transaction of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANSYS

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in ANSYS by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in ANSYS by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

