ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35-$1.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $473.00 million-$498.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $521.15 million. ANSYS also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.39-$8.91 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $311.92.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ANSS traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $301.68. 714,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,944. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $333.89. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total transaction of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $169,860,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 600,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,464,000 after buying an additional 169,071 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 53.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,406,000 after buying an additional 143,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,560,000 after buying an additional 110,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in ANSYS by 112.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 205,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,172,000 after purchasing an additional 108,574 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

