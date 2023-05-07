ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.39-8.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $2242-2322 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion. ANSYS also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.39-$8.91 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANSS. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANSYS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $311.92.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSYS stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $301.68. 714,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,944. The company’s fifty day moving average is $313.97 and its 200-day moving average is $270.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $333.89.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANSYS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

