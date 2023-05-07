ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $473.00 million-$498.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $521.15 million. ANSYS also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.39-$8.91 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. Bank of America boosted their price target on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $311.92.

Shares of ANSS traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $301.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,944. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.09. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $333.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.08.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

