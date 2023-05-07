APENFT Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (NFT)

APENFT (NFT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. During the last seven days, APENFT has traded down 1% against the dollar. One APENFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APENFT has a total market cap of $101.94 million and $8.40 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About APENFT

APENFT was first traded on March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. The official website for APENFT is apenft.org. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

APENFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT is a blockchain-based platform created by the APENFT Foundation for creating, buying, selling, and trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on the TRON and Ethereum networks. It enables ownership and trading of unique digital assets such as artwork, music, videos, and more. It also offers tools for artists and creators to mint and promote their own NFTs, as well as participate in community events and governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

