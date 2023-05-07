Apollo Currency (APL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $543,213.10

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $6.49 million and $543,213.10 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00057560 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00038079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00019411 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.