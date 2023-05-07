Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,155 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 55,178 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $22,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 53.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 55.0% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $116.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.88.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.31.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

