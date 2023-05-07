Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.7-$19.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.47 billion.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,561,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,757. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.95 and its 200 day moving average is $104.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $133.79.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,157,979. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

