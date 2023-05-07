Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Acquires 832 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Avient were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Avient by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Avient by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Avient by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Avient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Avient Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVNT traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.24. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $52.37.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.16 million. Avient had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.12%.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

