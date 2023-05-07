Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Avient were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avient by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Avient by 398.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Avient by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVNT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Avient Stock Performance

AVNT traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.49. The company had a trading volume of 413,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,732. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.24. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.53. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $52.37.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.16 million. Avient had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.12%.

About Avient

(Get Rating)

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.