Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $4.43 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Fastenal by 617.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.66. 2,161,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,499,599. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.94.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

