Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $413,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Netflix were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $1.98 on Friday, reaching $322.76. 3,990,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,500,857. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $379.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

