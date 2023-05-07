Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $8.20 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies comprises approximately 1.9% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 496.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL traded up $2.54 on Friday, hitting $203.54. 3,312,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,727. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.37 and its 200 day moving average is $241.25. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $284.45. The company has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.21.

Insider Activity

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

