Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Increases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,373,000 after buying an additional 709,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,973,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,812,000 after buying an additional 448,790 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Sysco by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after buying an additional 7,723,075 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after buying an additional 953,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,508,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,288,000 after purchasing an additional 323,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,930,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,448. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.74.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Argus cut shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

