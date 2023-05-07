Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Purchases 1,256 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,419,000 after purchasing an additional 75,721 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 25,517.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,958,000 after buying an additional 37,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 2.0 %

AMGN traded up $4.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.53. 2,806,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,102. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.25 and a 200 day moving average of $256.32. The firm has a market cap of $126.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

