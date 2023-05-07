Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Reduces Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,705 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.5% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE traded up $12.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $348.40. 4,260,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,714. The company has a market cap of $159.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $451.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.66.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

