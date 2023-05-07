Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 1,058 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 2.4% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $10,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,399,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 60.2% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $916.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock traded up $7.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $940.78. 269,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,867. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $942.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $861.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $836.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares in the company, valued at $687,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,220,302 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

