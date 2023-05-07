Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 1,690 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in PerkinElmer by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 252,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $332,401.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at $594,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $332,401.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,637.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,349 shares of company stock worth $1,953,042. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:PKI traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.87. 818,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,393. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $113.46 and a one year high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.90. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.30.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

