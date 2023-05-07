Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 7,336 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,336 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.56. 5,461,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,733,329. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.82. The stock has a market cap of $105.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

