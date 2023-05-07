Ardor (ARDR) Market Cap Hits $85.18 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0853 or 0.00000295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $85.18 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00057355 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00037485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00019372 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

