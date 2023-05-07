Ardor Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $682,907.48 (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 7th. Ardor has a market cap of $86.13 million and approximately $682,907.48 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ardor has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0862 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00057622 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00037770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00019619 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006138 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

