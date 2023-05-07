Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ACRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.57.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of ACRE stock opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.09 million, a P/E ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.39%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 942.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,022,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,072,540,000,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 605.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 619,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 532,103 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,454,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 530,062 shares during the period. Finally, Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.