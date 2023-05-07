Argo Group International (ARGO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($1.07). Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.90 million. On average, analysts expect Argo Group International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Argo Group International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Argo Group International has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARGO. StockNews.com began coverage on Argo Group International in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after acquiring an additional 28,602 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 16,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International

(Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Featured Articles

