Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Lowered to C$60.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ATZ. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Aritzia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Aritzia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$59.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC cut shares of Aritzia from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$60.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aritzia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$51.75.

Aritzia Stock Performance

Shares of ATZ opened at C$36.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.02. Aritzia has a 52 week low of C$31.67 and a 52 week high of C$55.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

