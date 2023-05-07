Ashland (NYSE:ASH) PT Lowered to $100.00

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ASH. Mizuho cut their price target on Ashland from $139.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ashland from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashland in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.25.

Ashland Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ASH stock opened at $91.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ashland has a twelve month low of $87.84 and a twelve month high of $114.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.05 and a 200 day moving average of $104.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.61 million. Ashland had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ashland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ashland during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ashland during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ashland by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

