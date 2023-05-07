Atb Cap Markets Comments on Gibson Energy Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $16.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.07. Gibson Energy has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $21.71.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 41.30% and a net margin of 2.40%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the business of storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. It operates through the Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The infrastructure segment includes midstream infrastructure assets comprising of oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and processing.

