ATI (NYSE:ATI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.21. ATI also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.10-$2.30 EPS.

ATI stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. ATI has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $43.32.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ATI will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of ATI in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Cowen upped their target price on ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $376,126.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,924,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ATI during the 4th quarter worth $50,336,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ATI by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,827 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ATI by 105.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,181,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,703,000 after purchasing an additional 606,005 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ATI by 3,539.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 619,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after purchasing an additional 602,107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ATI by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,354,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,970,000 after purchasing an additional 527,117 shares during the period.

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

