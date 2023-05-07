Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ATO traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,851. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.34. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $121.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.25.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at $24,931,692.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,941,825 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atmos Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Atmos Energy by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

