Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ATO stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,851. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.14 and a 200 day moving average of $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $97.71 and a 1-year high of $121.92.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.86%.

ATO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.25.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at $24,931,692.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,390 shares of company stock worth $2,941,825 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 635.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 429,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,282,000 after purchasing an additional 370,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,078,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Featured Stories

