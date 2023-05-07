Audius Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Audius has a total market capitalization of $278.84 million and $7.43 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Audius token can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000925 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Audius Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,174,306,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,045,289,093 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

