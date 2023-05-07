AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,310 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises 4.4% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned 3.08% of AutoZone worth $1,426,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 466,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 152,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,731,000 after purchasing an additional 28,025 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,082,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $29.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,691.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,069. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,526.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,479.79. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,722.60. The firm has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $22.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,664.53.

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

