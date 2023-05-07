Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading Down 6.8% This Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 7th. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $866.86 million and $23.02 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $7.44 or 0.00025627 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,472,379 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,472,379.230393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.38181783 USD and is down -3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $28,973,895.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

