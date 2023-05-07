Axim Planning & Wealth Invests $1.92 Million in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Axim Planning & Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 93,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000. Li Auto makes up approximately 2.0% of Axim Planning & Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 137.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 325,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 188,828 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Li Auto by 20.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 67.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at $966,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 29.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 86,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Trading Up 0.2 %

LI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.93. 5,103,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,559,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of -79.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $41.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LI shares. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Li Auto from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Li Auto from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

