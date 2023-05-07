Badger DAO (BADGER) Market Capitalization Tops $58.56 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 7th. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $58.56 million and approximately $7.34 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $3.04 or 0.00010475 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,292,044 tokens. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

