Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of BBD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 46,114,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,640,630. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Banco Bradesco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.0036 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Several research firms recently commented on BBD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.70 to $2.70 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 45,641 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

