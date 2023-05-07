Bank of Queensland Limited (BKQNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2369 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.

Bank of Queensland Price Performance

Bank of Queensland stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38. Bank of Queensland has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $10.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bank of Queensland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Bank of Queensland Company Profile

Bank of Queensland Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services to the community. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers retail banking solutions to customers managed through its owner managed and corporate branch network, ME Bank and Virgin Money distribution channels, and third-party intermediaries.

