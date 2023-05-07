Barclays Cuts Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Price Target to $23.00

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.61% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

RDWR opened at $19.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81. Radware has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $26.22.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. Radware had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. Analysts expect that Radware will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Radware by 53.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Radware by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 84,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

