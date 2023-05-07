Barclays Raises Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $240.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WING. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wingstop from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Wingstop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Wingstop stock opened at $210.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.30. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $223.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $108.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wingstop will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,311.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 535.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

