Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.45 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Barings BDC Price Performance

NYSE BBDC opened at $7.25 on Friday. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $782.42 million, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.79%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 454.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Barings BDC

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer cut Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

In other Barings BDC news, Director Thomas Okel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,297.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings BDC

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in Barings BDC by 3,008.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Barings BDC during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

