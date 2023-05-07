Barrington Research Increases Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Price Target to $140.00

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barrington Research from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s FY2023 earnings at $6.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $112.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $78.37 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 85.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 237.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

