BCE (NYSE:BCE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.31-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.06 billion-$18.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.20 billion. BCE also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.12-3.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered BCE from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.53.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.72. BCE has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $55.13.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BCE had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Equities analysts expect that BCE will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth $305,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE in the second quarter valued at $252,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 10.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Further Reading

