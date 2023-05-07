BCE (NYSE:BCE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.31-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.06 billion-$18.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.20 billion. BCE also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.12-3.25 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BCE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of BCE from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank lowered shares of BCE from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.53.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Trading Up 1.1 %

BCE stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.13. 1,145,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,335. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. BCE has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average is $45.72.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BCE will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCE

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in BCE by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in BCE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 690,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.