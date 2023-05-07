Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.10-$12.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.20 billion-$19.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.22 billion. Becton, Dickinson and also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.10-12.32 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

NYSE:BDX traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.66. 1,467,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.66. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $269.06. The firm has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $275.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 169,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

