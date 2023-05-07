BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,698 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.09% of BeiGene worth $20,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in BeiGene in the third quarter worth about $1,373,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in BeiGene by 5.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in BeiGene by 242.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in BeiGene by 5.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total transaction of $15,287,539.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.16.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $249.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.19. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $118.18 and a 52-week high of $280.62.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.66) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $447.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.44 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 40.22% and a negative net margin of 123.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

